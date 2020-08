FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Have you had and recovered from COVID-19? The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is calling on you to donate your plasma.

You’re eligible if you have tested positive for COVID-19 and have a documented positive lab test and are 14 days symptom-free.

Your plasma will be used to treat acute and active cases of the virus in area hospitals.

If you do donate you will be entered to win a $500 gift card.