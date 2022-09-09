FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recently-recovered red-tailed hawk will be released at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks (BGO) in Fayetteville in an event that is open to the public.

According to a BGO press release, “Patient 0043” entered Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation on May 18 after sustaining head trauma of an unknown origin. He will be released on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m.

He remained quiet, with a slow demeanor, and was unable to fly more than low, short distance lengths at a time. After being examined, they discovered his right eye had delayed responses which often accompany blunt force trauma. ‘0043’ was placed on a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory and provided with supportive care over the next few months. Multiple flight evaluations and rechecks were done to ensure his physical and neurological status improved to normal. His final flight exam was performed on 8/14 and he was flying long distances, landing, and maneuvering beautifully. Botanical Garden of the Ozarks press release, September 9

According to Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation, the bird’s tail feather plumage indicates that it is becoming an adult

This event is free, along with free Garden admission, but an RSVP is requested. You may do that here.