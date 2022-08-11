LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a formal order temporarily siding with Responsible Growth Arkansas in the group’s efforts to have a recreational marijuana amendment added to the November general election ballot in Arkansas.

The court ruling orders the Secretary of State to “conditionally certify” the proposed amendment, pending the court’s future ruling in the case. This injunction was needed to guarantee that the amendment appears on the ballot, even though those votes may ultimately not be counted.

Responsible Growth submitted enough valid signatures for the amendment to appear on the ballot, which the Secretary of State certified on August 2. But the next day, the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners voted against certification of the recreational marijuana ballot amendment.

On August 4, Responsible Growth Arkansas filed suit in the Arkansas Supreme Court over the rejection. That filing cites prior case law that establishes that “that power lies at the heart of our democratic institutions.”

“The Board has attacked that heart through its incorrect rejection of the ballot title,” it added.

Due to the limited timeframe until election day, that preliminary injunction is “subject to the court’s ability to issue an opinion prior to the certification deadline.” The court also ordered “expedited simultaneous briefing” from both sides in the case, with those briefs due by August 16.