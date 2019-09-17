Recycle a car seat, get a gift card

Car seat plastic, equivalent of about 35 million water bottles, is expected to be diverted from landfills

(KNWA) — September is National Baby Safety Month and in recognition of that, the nation’s largest car seat recycling event is being hosted across the nation.

Walmart and TerraCycle have teamed to host the event that began Monday, Sept. 16 at nearly 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide.

The event ends Sept. 30.

Customers are encouraged to trade used car seats at service desks to receive a $30 Walmart gift card to used for baby products online or in-store.

TerraCycle employees will recycle car seat parts so that they don’t end up in landfills.





