FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith’s recycling program for businesses has been suspended for the past month due to staffing issues, but not anymore.

Operation Green Office had to be shut down because of a lack of drivers to run commercial routes, but a new driver has been hired and the program is set to restart this week.

“That program has been in operation since 2009,” said Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman. “And, the businesses appreciate it I believe. Hopefully, they’ll stick with us and keep doing their part to recycle.”

Dingman says the driver will reach out to any businesses who were utilizing the service before to let them know when he’ll be stopping by.