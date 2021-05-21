Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship coming to Northwest Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BMX State Championships_7769597069402521983

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship is coming to Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

The event is part of a global series that has succeeded in creating revolutionary global pump track racing, hosting hundreds of athletes at dozens of races in multiple countries.

Top BMX and MTB riders will battle it out in at The Jones Center in Springdale, which serves as one of the first US qualifiers of 2021.

“I won the first ever Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship out in Bern, Switzerland,” Former Pump Track World Champion Tommy Zula said. “Such an amazing event. The tracks actually here in Springdale, are two of the toughest tracks I’ve ever ridden.”

Cyclists will compete for a chance to qualify for the World Final held in Europe later this year.

Schedule:

  • 9:00am: Practice Registration
  • 12:30pm: Timed Runs
  • 4:00pm: Knock-out Heat Finals
  •  6:15pm: Awards Ceremony

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers