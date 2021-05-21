Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship coming to Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship is coming to Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

The event is part of a global series that has succeeded in creating revolutionary global pump track racing, hosting hundreds of athletes at dozens of races in multiple countries.

Top BMX and MTB riders will battle it out in at The Jones Center in Springdale, which serves as one of the first US qualifiers of 2021.

“I won the first ever Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship out in Bern, Switzerland,” Former Pump Track World Champion Tommy Zula said. “Such an amazing event. The tracks actually here in Springdale, are two of the toughest tracks I’ve ever ridden.”

Cyclists will compete for a chance to qualify for the World Final held in Europe later this year.

Schedule: