BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Red Bull’s Run the Racks tour begins on May 31 in Northwest Arkansas.

The tour lets you test your basketball shooting skills for a chance to win exclusive training with NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews.

Tour manager Dexter Morris says there will be a lot of winners.

“I expect there to be a lot of great shooters this year,” Morris said. “It was very surprising last year, a lot of winners. I expect to give away a lot of giveaways.”

Bentonville is the first stop of the tour. It will be at different locations throughout Northwest Arkansas until June 4.

