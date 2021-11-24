Red Cross advises caution when preparing Thanksgiving meals

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cooking is the number one cause of house fires according to the National Fire Protection Association, so the American Red Cross recommends being extra cautious when putting together thanksgiving meals and gathering together.

John Brimley with the Red Cross says to always keep an eye on food while it is cooking, avoid loose clothing, and turn off the burner immediately if you see smoke.

“Overcrowding, the surge protector or the electric breaker, some of those things are very keen to start at a home fire so just make sure we do everything we can take care of our families,” Brimley said.

It’s also important to set a timer to remind yourself while your food is cooking as well as move items that can burn away from the stove.