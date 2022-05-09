FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross issued a press release stating that “it’s critical that donors take time to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply in the coming months.”

The release notes that when schools let out for the summer and families take vacations, the Red Cross typically sees a decline in donations, which can affect patient care. The release continues by stating that “volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients with blood disorders, trauma victims and those experiencing difficult childbirths.”

All who come to give blood through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper. Those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.

Details are available at rcblood.org/camper. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:

Benton County

Bella Vista

5/31/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd

Bentonville

5/17/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2201 SE Moberly Lane

5/20/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Keller Williams Market Pro Realty, 3105 NE 11th Street #5

5/20/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 North Walton Boulevard

5/20/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Neighborhood Church, 2702 SW I Street

5/23/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Fire and Police, 800 Southwest A Street

5/24/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th Street

Centerton

5/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 950 Seba Rd

Rogers

5/16/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rogers Christian Church, 2501 West Oak Street

5/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut

5/19/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd

5/24/2022: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

Carroll County

Berryville

5/21/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Berryville Community Center, 601 Dr. Spurlin Circle

Washington County

Farmington

5/16/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Brand New Church, 271 West Main Street

Fayetteville

5/16/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Athletic Club, 2920 East Zion Road

5/27/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 East Huntsville Road

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.