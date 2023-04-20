ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross is emphasizing the importance of a diverse blood supply during National Minority Health Month by offering a chance to win a free trip to California to those who donate blood through April 30.

“It’s a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racially and ethnically diverse populations,” a release from the Red Cross said. “It’s also a time to encourage action through access to care by inspiring people to give blood.”

The Red Cross says that it’s important to keep shelves fully stocked with blood products all season to ensure availability for pregnant people and those with chronic illnesses.

“The American Red Cross is reminding blood donors it’s vital to make and keep donation appointments this month to ensure shelves are fully stocked with blood products all season long,” the release said.

The Red Cross is partnering with PEANUTS to offer all who choose to donate by April 23 an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS Snoopy T-shirt, while supplies last.

In addition, all those who choose to donate through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 20-30:

Gravette

4/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church – Gravette, 305 Main Street SW

Siloam Springs

4/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Ivory Bill Brewing Co, 516 East Main Street #1

Eureka Springs

4/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway

Farmington

4/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church-Farmington, 355 Southwinds Dr.

Fayetteville

4/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 West Dickson Street

4/21/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St.

4/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Willard J. Walker Hall, 191 N. Harmon Ave

4/28/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Rd

Springdale

4/24/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Springdale, 6738 Lynchs Prairie Ct

4/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Springdale Recreation Center, 1906 Cambridge St