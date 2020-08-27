Red Cross deploys Arkansas volunteers to Gulf Coast

(ROGERS, Ark.) KNWA/KFTA – As Hurricane Laura threatens the Texas and Louisiana coasts, Red Cross volunteers from Arkansas are on their way to lend a helping hand.

Hurricane Laura nearing a category five status has everyone’s eyes on the southern gulf coast. No matter how devastating this event turns out to be, Arkansas volunteers will be a part of a historical one at the very least.

30 Red Cross volunteers from Arkansas left this week to head to Texas and Louisiana for two weeks. They will be working up to 12 hour shifts as they help feed and shelter those impacted.

Julie Brown is the Executive Director of Red Cross in Northwest Arkansas and says some volunteers are having to move from their original deployment to new ones based on storm predictions.

“We’ve had several that may have been deployed originally to Texas but we may reposition them and move them to Louisiana in that that’s where we’re seeing that the greatest need is probably going to occur,” Brown said.

In addition to those Arkansans who are volunteering right in the middle of the storms, there are several who are finding ways to help from their own home.

One of those is Tracy McMillian, who says virtual deployment includes making sure victims receive all the resources they need.

“We are just coordinating things like food delivery you know supplies anything like that that needs to keep coming in toilet paper I mean it’s down to basically the nitty gritty on everything,” she said.

McMillian also says once the storm has passed and they are able to determine what everyone needs, Red Cross will let the public know so you can help out if you would like to.

For more information about volunteering with Red Cross, you can visit their website.