Red Cross faces severe blood shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthy individuals are needed to donate to help patients counting on life saving blood.

The Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safer for our donors and staff.

The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.