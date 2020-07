FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross is asking you to be a superhero by donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has caused supply challenges and, so there is a big need for blood donors right now.

The Red Cross and Wonder Woman 1984 are joining forces.

Anyone who donates blood this month will have a chance to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package.