FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community pools and other swimming locations are looking for lifeguards as the temperatures rise, and the American Red Cross is offering classes for those looking to become qualified.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross stated that people 15-years-old and above with strong swimming skills can enroll in a lifeguarding course. Upon successful completion, participants receive a two-year certification in Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR/AED.

More information about the courses is available at redcross.org/lifeguarding. Those interested can also contact their local pool, waterpark or parks and recreation department.