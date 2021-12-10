Red Cross offers fire-safety tips in time for the holidays

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release by Red Cross Northwest Arkansas, December is the peak month for home candle fires. To help prevent any danger, Red Cross offers some holiday fire-safety tips.

Here are some holiday decorating safety tips:

lights together — no more than three per extension cord. Turn off all holiday lights when going to bed or leaving the house. Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.

and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees. If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. Bend the needles up and down to

make sure no needles fall off. Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings on the mantel.

to avoid irritation. Avoid breathing in artificial snow. Have good, stable placement when using a ladder and wear shoes that allow for good traction

According to the release, the risk of candle fires is so common that nearly one-third of Americans have left the room or fallen asleep while burning a candle.

The release also said Red Cross volunteers in the NWA region responded to 1,200 home fires, providing assistance to more than 4,000 people.

“It’s critical to take action now to be as safe as possible as the threat of home fires increases with the holidays and cooler weather,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the Missouri-Arkansas Region.

For more information on fire safety, visit redcross.org.