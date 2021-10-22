Red Cross offers Halloween safety steps as pandemic continues

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross offers tips October 22 to consider while out trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” said Julie Brown, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Chapter. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound.”

The Red Cross says these are the top tips for parents to keep in mind while getting their kids ready for Halloween:

Make cloth masks part of costumes. The Red Cross says a costume mask is not a safe substitute for a cloth mask. Avoid wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can make breathing difficult.

Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events where the risk of virus transmission is higher.

Bring hand sanitizer while trick-or-treating and use it after touching objects or other people. People should wash their hands when they get home.

Avoid trick-or-treating in large groups, and social distance from others around the neighborhood.

Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen. Give kids a flashlight to light their way and consider adding reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance and make sure adults know where their children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. Avoid running. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on, and never go inside.

The Red Cross says adults should check treats before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

According to the Red Cross, these tips should be kept in mind when welcoming trick-or-treaters to their homes: