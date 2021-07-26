Red Cross offers tips on preventing heat-related illness

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross is preparing people for a very hot week ahead with some tips for beating the heat.

The organization says staying hydrated is the easiest thing people can do. People should be drink water even if they don’t feel thirsty.

Avoid drinks that have alcohol or caffeine, which cause dehydration.

Eat smaller meals, and know that high-protein foods raise body temperature.

And most importantly, be on the lookout for signs of dangerous effects the heat can have on people.

“If you notice somebody that is experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke, call 911,” Angie Springs of the Red Cross said. “Don’t hesitate to get a medical professional there to help somebody.”

