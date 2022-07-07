ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross announced Thursday it is partnering with Discovery for a “Shark Week” blood drive to offer the chance to win exclusive merchandise.

The Red Cross says in a news release it saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations in June, causing the organization to ask donors to schedule appointments in order to prevent a shortage this summer.

In June, the Red Cross reportedly collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.

In the Missouri-Arkansas region, 1,451 less donations were made than expected. The medical organization says when fewer people donate, the blood supply shrinks, leading to blood products not being ready for hospital staff during emergencies.

Those who donate in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win a “Shark Week”-themed merchandise package that includes a beach bike, a smokeless portable fire pit, a paddle board, a kayak, and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories.

Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last.

The following opportunities to give in Northwest Arkansas are available July 7-31:

Benton County:

Bella Vista

7/7/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd

7/21/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive

7/26/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd

Bentonville

7/14/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2201 SE Moberly Lane

7/15/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1300 NE J Street

7/18/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Fire and Police, 800 Southwest A Street

7/26/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th Street

7/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 North Walton Boulevard

8/1/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., WEI Office, 110 NW 2nd Street

Cave Springs

8/5/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Absolute Heat & Air, 1083 East Lowell Avenue

Centerton

7/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 950 Seba Rd

Rogers

7/11/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Frisco Station Mall, 100 N. Dixieland Rd.

7/12/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rogers Christian Church, 2501 West Oak Street

7/19/2022: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

7/19/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut

7/20/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut

7/20/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 East Locust Street

7/21/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd

7/25/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Kellogg, 5111 W JB Hunt Drive, Suite 100

8/4/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pinnacle Country Club, 3 South Clubhouse Drive

8/5/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Elmwood Middle School, 1610 South 13th Street

Siloam Springs

8/4/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., John Brown University – Siloam Springs, 2000 West University Street, Walton Lifetime Health Complex, Court 2

8/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Rd

_______________

Carroll County:

Berryville

7/9/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Freeman Heights Baptist Church, 522 West Freeman Avenue

_______________

Newton County:

Jasper

7/22/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jasper High School, 600 School Street

_______________

Washington County:

Farmington

7/28/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Farmington Junior High, 278 West Main Street

Fayetteville

7/1/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Rd

7/5/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center, 495 West Dickson Street

7/6/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center, 495 West Dickson Street

7/11/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Athletic Club, 2920 East Zion Road

7/18/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library, 401 West Mountain Street

7/21/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 East Huntsville Road

7/22/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 East Huntsville Road

Springdale

7/6/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Convention Center Northwest Arkansas, 1500 S. 48th Street

7/14/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 267 North Barrington Road

7/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Springdale, 6738 Lynch’s Prairie Ct

7/31/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1386 S West End St

For details, visit rcblood.org/sharkweek. To schedule an appoint to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.