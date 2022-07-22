LITTLE ROCK, Ark – American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is looking for volunteers, in this case volunteers who will pitch in virtually. For the position, a volunteer will remote-dispatch teams to local disasters, such as home fires, throughout the region.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas needs 35 more volunteers to fill this role, an expansion in the way the agency does business.

“Previously, we had a local disaster duty officer volunteer in each chapter area, but recently changed to a regional approach expanding the role to have greater responsibilities,” Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas said. “Now, the regional disaster duty officer takes calls from about half of the two-state region, rather than a small number of counties, and they dispatch local on-call teams to provide immediate assistance to those affected by home fires or other disasters.”

The Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross responds to more home fires than most U.S. Red Cross regions.

“We’re looking for individuals who are detail-oriented, like to multi-task, solve problems, and are able to stay calm in what can be a highly stressful or emotional situation,” Harmon said. “Since the role is done from home, volunteers can live anywhere in the region.”

Online training is provided, including working alongside experienced volunteers. Access to a phone, computer and internet is required. Volunteers in this role will be asked to sign up for two six-hour on-call shifts each week. Shifts are around the clock, seven days a week.

Call 314-516-2732 to volunteer, or check with the Red Cross volunteer web site.