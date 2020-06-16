Red Cross screening blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

An officer checks the temperature of Wannapa Kotabin, a 38-year-old kitchen assistant at an Italian restaurant, in front of Social Security office for claim unemployment benefit in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, June 4, 2020. The government ordered all restaurants closed in March to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and Wannapa hasn’t worked since. That’s the harsh truth facing workers laid off around the world, from software companies in Israel to restaurants in Thailand and car factories in France, whose livelihoods fell victim to a virus-driven recession that’s accelerating decline in struggling industries and upheaval across the global workforce. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross is screening donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Antibody testing checks if a donor’s blood, platelet, and or plasma contains the proteins evident of a previous COVID-19 infection.

The proteins, could then go towards helping future patients.

All blood types are needed to help prevent summer shortages.

If you would like to donate, there are several blood drives taking place over the next two weeks.