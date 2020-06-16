Red Cross screening blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross is screening donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Antibody testing checks if a donor’s blood, platelet, and or plasma contains the proteins evident of a previous COVID-19 infection.
The proteins, could then go towards helping future patients.
All blood types are needed to help prevent summer shortages.
If you would like to donate, there are several blood drives taking place over the next two weeks.
