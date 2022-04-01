SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the American Red Cross shelter at Journey Church NWA in Springdale will close today at 12 p.m.

The shelter opened on Tuesday evening to help those individuals and families who were displaced from their homes after the Springdale tornado ripped through the area. No individuals stayed at the shelter last night.

Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain in the area, providing items to help with clean-up such as trash bags, work gloves, shovels, rakes, mold prevention and bottled water. Disaster assessment teams continue to work through affected communities to determine the extent of damage in those areas.

Red Cross assistance following a disaster includes immediate needs such as assistance with shelter, food and clothing as well as providing mental health and spiritual care assistance. Those needing assistance can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or www.redcross.org.