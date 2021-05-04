Red Cross, United Way helping assess damage from storms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross and United Way say they are assessing damage across several areas across Arkansas following the storms on Monday night.

The Red Cross’s damage assessment teams are out in impacted areas to determine the number of homes damaged and how many people were displaced.

Red Cross disaster teams will work with people needing assistance one-on-one to include offering shelter if needed. Anyone needing assistance should call 1-800-Red-Cross.

The United Way says it is urging residents in Fort Smith to dial 211 to report trees and limbs that have fallen on houses or vehicles and other storm debris in Crawford County and Sebastian County.

211 is assisting local emergency management to collect information on damage reports of local residencies. After the collection of the reports, it will be able to prioritize and potentially provide assistance in the clean-up process.

United Way of Fort Smith Area is working in collaboration with Crawford and Sebastian County Emergency Management and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

“2-1-1 is a very valuable resource to have in Arkansas and the River Valley. We are working to provide local EMS and volunteers with needed information to better deploy volunteers to help our citizens with cleanup and recovery. Citizens that have damage and need help with cleanup just need to simply dial “211” and report the damage,” said Eddie Lee Herndon, President and CEO of the United Way of Fort Smith Area.

211 is a free, confidential information and referral service that connects people to essential health and human services 24 hours a day, seven days a week online and over the phone.