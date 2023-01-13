FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As people in California work to recover from storm damage Northwest Arkansas is lending a hand.

According to a press release, the Red Cross has sent 18 volunteers from Arkansas and Missouri to California.

Volunteers will assess the damage while helping with shelter, food and health services to the people impacted.

Two of those volunteers are from Northwest Arkansas.

“Just being able to have volunteers just to step up and kinda stand in the gap where there’s a need speaks volumes about the Northwest Arkansas community,” said John Brimley with the Red Cross.

Most of the volunteers are on two-week deployments and will be in California until January 22.