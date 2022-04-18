BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the city, the Red Iron Bridge in Bentonville suffered considerable damage from a recent storm on April 13 and will be closed until further notice.

The bridge crosses Little Sugar Creek heading north into Bella Vista.

The city stated that at this time, a proposed detour for this segment of the Razorback Greenway is not available.

The City of Bentonville fully understands that this serves as a highly traveled route for both recreation and commuting purposes and apologizes for the inconvenience this closure causes cyclists and pedestrians. City staff will continue working diligently to reopen the bridge as soon as it is safe and secure to do so. Lake Bella Vista is situated off of Highway 71 B North. City of Bentonville

To learn more about Bentonville Parks and Recreation, please visit www.playbentonville.com, or call 479-464-7275.