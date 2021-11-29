Redistricting maps approved in Arkansas; majority-minority district added in NWA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Board of Apportionment meeting was held Monday, November 29 to accept the Arkansas House and Senate reports on the map drawings.

Several changes that were made to those new maps will have an effect on our area in Northwest Arkansas.

Springdale will see an added minority House district. The new district will be Hispanic-majority.

Dr. Daniel Bennett is an Associate Political Science professor at John Brown University. He said Democrats will benefit from this change in Springdale.

“I think Democrats are going to be pleased with that- that they can have a full majority-minority district with full voice in Little Rock.”

Another change that comes from these new map keeps several communities in northern Fort Smith together as a whole within the same district.

Following the approval of the new maps, State Rep. Megan Godfrey (D- District 89) announced on Twitter she will not be running for re-election. Godfrey currently represents District 89, but with the changes would represent a new district that does not include many of the minority constituents she currently represents.

Hi, Hola, Iakwe, Springdale. I am so incredibly proud and grateful to be your state representative. That’s why it’s so disappointing to announce today that I won’t be seeking re-election in 2022. #arpx #arleg 1/ — Megan Godfrey for Arkansas (@meganforAR) November 29, 2021

We can also expect to see some lawmakers who represent our region run in newly-drawn districts, but, Dr. Bennett said the additional district in Springdale is most notable for our area.