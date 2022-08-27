These stories will continue to update as the community is working toward understanding and recovering from a traumatic event.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday night Fayetteville Police responded to a shooting that left one juvenile injured at the Washington County Fair.

Fairgoers, which included teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.

Some viewers may find the video hard to watch as gunshots can be heard in the video below.

Alyssa Myers was there with her baby and sister-in-law.

She didn’t think twice once she heard the gunshots ring through the air. She grabbed her child and ran. Her sister-in-law fell as the crowds of people were also running away from the shots.

Myers hid with her child. A man from Prairie Grove helped her find refuge with the fairground animals.

A woman who wishes to stay anonymous was watching the rodeo with her two children when they heard the shots fired.

She sought refuge in the bathroom with her two kids.

“Multiple people were in the bathroom besides me and my two children,” she said.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Police are “diligently sifting through all the information and leads the community has provided,” according to Police Sgt. Tony Murphy.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects or persons of interest at this time.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the Washington County Fair shooting to contact the non-emergency number at 479-587-3555.

The fair will continue tonight with free admission Saturday as a refund, according to a Facebook post.

The Washington County Fairgrounds has a policy that prohibits the carrying of firearms, according to the Washington County Fair.