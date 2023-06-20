FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday is World Refugee Day and more than 500 refugees now call Northwest Arkansas home.

Canopy NWA helps resettles refugees in Northwest Arkansas. Mursal Shirzad fled Afghanistan when the Taliban took over.

“We came to the airport, but just me and my younger brother. He’s 16 years old. We were evacuated, but we separated from our family due to the Taliban roadblock,” Shirzad said.

Shirzad and her brother left for Germany, then stayed at a military base in Wisconsin before getting connected with Canopy NWA and moving to Arkansas. She and her brother haven’t seen their family since leaving Afghanistan.

“Last year was the most difficult year for me because I passed through all depression and anxiety, and I take all the responsibility for me and for my younger brother,” Shirzad said.

On World Refugee Day, Shirzad said she’s grateful for Canopy NWA and the opportunity to live in the United States.

“Now I feel that I was fortunate enough to live here and pursue my education and work on my dreams,” Shirzad said.

Sasha Honcharenko is from Ukraine and met his wife who’s from Arkansas there. They got married right before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and were on their honeymoon in Jamaica when the invasion happened. They were able to eventually make it to the United States.

“I’m just like, see everything kind of from inside how it is to be out of your motherland. How is it to be a stranger in another country,” Honcharenko said.

Now both Honcharenko and Shirzad work for Canopy NWA and give back to other refugees.

“We want to help them. We want to understand their past and difficult situations that would happen to them,” Honcharenko said.

Shirzad is also a full-time student studying international relations. She said her heart breaks for the girls and women living in Afghanistan unable to receive an education. She explained what World Refugee Day means to her.

“Refugee means power, resilience, and also rebuilding your life from scratch and we should respect and honor this day because all the refugees came from different backgrounds and have different stories,” Shirzad said.

To learn how you can support Canopy NWA, click here.

