Regardless of illness, contact your doctor

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA)-

COVID-19 is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, but if you are sick with something else, don’t think doctors aren’t worried about you. You could possibly come down with anything- including a cold, flu, strep throat, or numerous other illnesses.

Talking with Dr. Al Gordon with Mana Family Medicine in Fayetteville, AR, he wants people to know they matter.

Gordon says it’s important to at least make contact with your primary physician so they can talk to you about your signs and symptoms.

“That way they can at least have a better idea of if you need to be treated, if you don’t, or if we just need to see how things go,” says Gordon.

Bottom line, don’t be scared to contact your doctor if you feel sick.

