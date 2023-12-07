ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton Washington Regional Public Water Authority is nearing capacity in its water pipeline.

The water authority intends to build a new 54-inch pipeline that will be used in addition to its 36-inch line that distributes water to 17 communities in Washington and Benton counties. As a result of the nearly $80 million project, prices of water for the communities will increase.

“We have to have the capacity to serve everybody and meet everybody’s needs as a regional wholesale system,” said Scott Borman, the general manager of Benton Washington Regional Public Water Authority.

He said there are intentions to increase the prices cities pay the water authority by $0.25 per year “over the next four or five years.” The 17 communities that get their water from Benton Washington Regional Public Water Authority all pay the same price.

However, each community can charge its own rate to its citizens.

“We do not have control over what the cities do with their own rates,” Borman said.

The rise in distribution costs will potentially result in higher water bills for residents.

For example, Tontitown passed a proposed $0.96 increase in the residential cost of water over the next three years in its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday. The issue will be voted on at Tontitown’s City Council meeting Dec. 19.

Mayor Angela Russell of Tontitown said she is not a fan of hiking residents’ water bills, but it is necessary for the functionality of the city.

“Whenever we get an increase, we have to supplement that with something,” Russell said. “I don’t like doing that, but I also have to make sure the city is in a position where they can continue to supply water for the citizens.”