BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A registered sex offender has been arrested and is accused of making arrangements to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

According to Booneville police, Jerry Jones, 41, faces a felony criminal charge of internet stalking of a minor.

Officers were able to take Jones into custody without incident.

Jones is being held without bond until it and formal charges are filed, according to police.