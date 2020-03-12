Registration for “Big Dam Bridge 100” opens March 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Registration for the 15th Annual Big Dam Bridge 100, Arkansas’ largest cycling event, opens March 15 at 8 a.m.

The ride, which begins in Little Rock and takes cyclists across central Arkansas, offers routes that range from 15 to 105 miles. Rider categories include ‘solo and tandem cyclists’ and even ‘children accompanying an adult’.

“The experience this ride offers continues to spark interest and participation from cyclists across the region, state and country,” said Bruce Dunn, event director of the Big Dam Bridge 100. “Arkansas’ natural beauty and diverse landscape provide a backdrop that visitors won’t find in many other locations. We also can’t help but believe that the namesake of this event also is an attraction for newcomers.”

Spanning 4,226 feet, Little Rock’s Big Dam Bridge is the longest bridge in North America constructed for pedestrian and cycling use. The paved trail system that extends from the Big Dam Bridge connects almost 40 miles of scenic riverside trails in central Arkansas and weaves through city, county, state and federal parks.

Specific details about the ride, routes, post-event party and all other information at http://www.thebigdambridge100.com/