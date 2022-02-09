FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Parks Department and Bentonville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Feb. 9 registration for the spring Square 2 Square Bike ride is now open.

According to a press release, the spring ride is a 30-mile trip that takes cyclists from Fayetteville to Bentonville via the Razorback Regional Greenway. It is available for all ages and abilities and will be held May 7.

In addition to an in-person ride, a virtual ride will also be offered during the month of May, which is National Bike Month. Their will be opportunities for participants to complete a 15-mile or 30-mile trip between May 1-31.

2022 marks the seventh year of the Square 2 Square Bike Ride. The release says event organizers aim to continue serving novice and veteran riders alike through in-person and virtual offerings in 2022.

The goal of the event, the “Official Ride of the Razorback Greenway,” is to showcase the local communities and offerings connected by and to the premier trail system that makes Northwest Arkansas “a great place to live, work and play.”

Participants must register in advance and will receive a gift bag containing a synthetic T-shirt and finisher medal. Adults (ages 14+) can register for $35; youth (13 and under) can register for $20 and a family of three to five household members can register for $85.

During the spring registration period, fall ride registration also is available. The fall Square 2 Square Bike Ride will take place Oct. 8 with a virtual ride option offered during the month of October.

For more information on the event, visit the event webpage or find the event on Facebook.