SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- The November election is almost here and if you haven’t already you can register to vote until October 11th.

Local organizations gathered at the Model Citizen event in Springdale to educate the public about the voting process and get people registered.

Jennie Diaz the executive director of For AR People says many people are intimidated about the voting process and are unaware of how important November ballots are.

“Those decisions that lawmakers make for Arkansans, a lot of those things impact our lives, and we might not know it,” -said, Diaz.

Diaz says many people are only worried about presidential elections but forget the state politics can consist of the changes.

“Whether or not teachers have adequate pay or whether or not you have access to the health care you need,” -said, Diaz.

Diaz says by hosting today’s event her organization can help those in need with any questions about the voting process.

“If they feel intimidated by the voting process or they’re not sure what to do after they register, we’re here to help,” -said, Diaz.