Cyclists can join in on a full week of events in Northwest Arkansas in October.

Registration for the Big Sugar Classic opens on March 1. The races take place over two weekends. The Little Sugar MTB event is on October 15 while the Big Sugar Gravel event is on October 21.

There will be a week of gatherings, group rides and clinics in between.

Cyclists will have the chance to experience both mountain bike trails and gravel roads.

More information and registration on the event can be found here.