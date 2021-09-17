Remains of Korean War soldier from Panama, Okla., to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. (KNWA/KFTA) — The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on September 27.

According to a news release from the U.S. Army, Sgt. Billy V. Rodgers, a native of Panama, Okla., was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action December 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Following the battle, Rodgers’ remains could not be recovered. He was 19 years old.

The release says almost seventy years later, Rodgers’ remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018.

Rodgers was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on April 9, 2020, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Rodgers’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing and the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to Rodgers’ name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More information on Rodgers can be found here.

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s effort to account for Americans who went missing while serving the U.S., visit the DPAA website, the department’s Facebook page, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.