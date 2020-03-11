Remarkable Women local winner – Susan Chase

Over the past several weeks, we’ve introduced you to the four finalists of our Remarkable Woman of the Year award and on Friday night we announced the winner.

Tina Andersen, Susan Chase, Karen Reynolds, and Laura Speer all showed an abundance of dedication to family, community, and advocacy.

But only one will move on to be the candidate for the nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year award.

And that woman is Susan Chase!

Susan is a domestic violence survivor who uses her own experience to help victims. She holds clothing drives every year for local domestic violence shelters.

Susan also founded the Chase Family Foundation which focuses on donating food to home-bound seniors and their pets.

The non-profit operate solely on donations and volunteers to help several area nonprofits.

Susan will go to New York to compete for national title of Woman of the Year.

