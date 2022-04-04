FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 met four truly remarkable women last month, and it’s time to announce the winner of the Remarkable Women Award.

Melisa Laelan is the regional winner. The first-generation Marshallese-American is a defender of equal rights, justice, and her culture.

She was the first certified Marshallese interpreter in the country and flies around the U.S. to translate in courtrooms for her fellow countrymen and women.

She’ll be entered into the national competition. Congrats to Melisa!

We’ve been honoring the nominees for the past month here. KNWA/FOX 24 will feature a special about the remarkable women around the nation on April 24 at noon.