FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We continue our Remarkable Women series with Nicole Alldredge, who lives in Fayetteville.

She and her family have been dealt a tough hand but she’s turned her struggle into something beautiful.

Nicole Alldredge has an artist’s mind and a body that’s been falling apart for decades.

“Every day is like whack a mole. You know you wake up and you’re like, ‘what’s not gonna work today?’” Alldredge said.

Alldredge has a condition called ‘Ehlers-Danlos,’ also known as ‘elastic skin.’ It makes her bruise easily and makes her organs vulnerable as well.

Alldredge’s symptoms got worse through the years, especially when she moved from California to Northwest Arkansas.

“There was a while where I was in bed for years and I couldn’t do a lot and I had to do a lot of soul searching,” Alldredge said.

After the move, her youngest daughter had brain surgery, one of her grandkids developed spinal problems and her husband Jay was diagnosed with dementia.

But through all the pain, Alldredge has managed to grow her sense of compassion and confidence.

“I feel like pain and suffering and trials actually kind of can be your superpower too,” Alldredge said.

Alldredge and one of her daughters started making journals where other people in chronic pain can write down their symptoms. There are also motivational messages and prompts on the pages.

“We try to come up with fun things that would get them in a good place, like: Reflect on the past year and write about a day you felt happy,” Alldredge said. “This one says: Go to your quiet place today and carve out some time to be grateful.”

It’s become a big motivator for Alldredge who hands them out to people at church, the grocery store, anywhere she sees a need.

“Every morning, I was like, somebody needs that journal. I have to get out of bed. And it got me out of bed. And so I would be like, ‘what if that note made their day? What if they just needed somebody to see them?’”

The journals also help her keep a positive mindset.

“When you do that long enough, and you’re grateful like you’re writing down things that you’re grateful for, you start looking for that in life instead of concentrating on the things that are maybe hurting or making you sad,” Alldredge said.

Jay nominated Nicole for our Remarkable Women award. He’s in awe of her selflessness.

“She just does all the little things. She’s always thinking about how can she serve somebody else,” Jay said.

Jay says Nicole drives him around town since his dementia limits what he can do and her fortitude has never been stronger.

“Pick a metaphor about you know, being forged through fire and coming out stronger on the other end. Pick a favorite metaphor. They’re all very true,” Jay said.

Perhaps the biggest piece of wisdom Alldredge has gained is to cherish the people closest to her.

“Sometimes we’re limited by our health. But every day we can spend with family, even if it’s just a normal day, we’re happy,” Alldredge said.