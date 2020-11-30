Remember to shop small this holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s officially the holiday season and this year it’s more important than ever to shop small and support your local businesses.

This past Saturday was small business Saturday so today I made my way over to Fayetteville Square to check in on some shops and see how they did.  

The owner of Greenrose, Daphne Scott says “it was such a good day a lot of people came out lots of visitors from out of town but a lot of locals too.”

Scott is the proud owner of one of the newest additions to the square, a lifestyle shop she calls GreenRose.

Scott tells me she has been working at building Greenrose online for years all with the dream of one day having a storefront.

Now that she has one, she is doing all that she can to keep her head above water.

 Scott says, “it’s definitely been tough but we have had a lot of people come out and support its been really important.”

One young man who understands the struggle these small shops are facing is Jon Mahaffey, a student at the U of A.

Mahaffey says, “corporate business will always have their money but these places need the help when they can.” 

Even though 2020 hasn’t been the most ideal time to open her new storefront, Scotts says local customers like Mahaffey been key to keeping her dream alive.

Scott says, “locals understand here that small businesses are what make Fayetteville so special.”

Scott tells me that the holiday season is a critical time for small businesses to save money for the long winter ahead, so if you have someone on your list that you just don’t know what to get head over to the Fayetteville square.

