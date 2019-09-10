Remembering 9/11: Local events to be hosted

FARMINGTON
Third-graders, faculty and staff at Jerry Pop Williams Elementary will host the eight annual ‘Hero Celebration’ for local first responders and service members. Breakfast will be served during a small ceremony between 8:30-9:30 a.m.
FORT SMITH
- Volunteers are hosting a ‘Carry The Load’ event at Fort Smith National Cemetery. The event will be hosted at 40 U.S National Cemeteries. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Volunteers will conduct various task including cleaning the cemetery. Those who participate must wear closed-toed shoes are encouraged to bring work gloves.
Gravette
- Gravette Fire and Police Departments will host tributes at 8:59 a.m. at the CV’s Foods parking lot.Firefighters will remember the 343 fallen firefighters with one minute of each: silence, sirens and lights. Also, they’ll spend 43 seconds saluting. Police will honor 60 fallen officers with 60 seconds of lights and salute.
Siloam Springs
- Firefighters are hosting a stair climb at 7:48 a.m. It will be located at the fire tower directly behind Siloam Springs Fire Station 1.
Springdale
- Faculty, staff and about 980 eighth and ninth-graders are having a ‘9/11 Day of Remembrance’ for local first responders and service members. They will also be hosted in ‘Service Learning Fair’ as a call to action for student involvement within the school and city. Faculty at the school said the event is organized to bring about a positive tribute to those lost or injured in 9/11. They said, “our goal is to transform 9/11 into a day of unity, empathy and service.” Those at the school said they are honoring 20 vendors for serving the community. The event is from 9:37-11:09 a.m.
If anyone knows of any additional events, they’re encouraged to email news@knwa.com.