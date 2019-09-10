Remembering 9/11: Local events to be hosted

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Teachers at Springdale's elementary schools mold students to become productive adults. A special program allowed students at one school to mold something of their own.

Many of the students at Jones Elementary School in Springdale don't often take part in the fancy arts and crafts featured at other Northwest Arkansas schools. This is because it's the poorest elementary in the district, said spokesperson Rick Schaeffer. Because of the Wheel Mobile Traveling Art Studio, students loaded up and created high-quality pottery.