FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It has been four years since Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Corporal Cooper was one of three law enforcement officers shot while responding to a disturbance call in Greenwood.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Corporal Cooper served 15 years with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Smith Police Department, and the Marines.