Remembering fallen officer Stephen Carr one year after tragedy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville emergency responders and community members are honoring fallen officer, Stephen Carr.

A year ago today he was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car outside the police department.

One year later and Officer Carr’s legacy at the Fayetteville Police Department is as present as ever.

December 7th will always be significant day for the Fayetteville Police Department…and a painful one.

A memorial is set up outside the department open to the public with an officer to talk with anyone who comes by.

For officers, there is an even more personal remembrance of him on site.

“In the exact place that Office Carr was murdered, we have a memorial that’s set up,” Mike Reynolds, Fayetteville Police Chief.

It was a normal Saturday night for Officer Stephen Carr, sitting inside his patrol car behind the police department.

London Phillips, carrying 99 rounds of ammunition, walked up and shot and killed Carr.

A tragedy right outside the police department doors that cannot escape officers minds.

“It’s in the forefront of our mind because they have to walk out that backdoor to get in their vehicle every day for their shift and they walk by the place where he was killed,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville PD.

Chief Mike Reynolds said the focus is on the man Officer Carr was and the courage he displayed.

“He was a protector of not only our community but his fellow officers,” he said.

Carr’s legacy also left an impact on people in the community.

Companies across northwest Arkansas are finding ways to show support and respect. Superior Nissan in Fayetteville provided a special lunch for Fayetteville officers on the anniversary of Carr’s death Monday to show respect and support.

“Our community’s lost someone who protected our community for quite some time,” said general manager, Shane Mccollum. “We’ve lost a friend they’ve lost a brother he may be gone but not forgotten.”

These simple acts of kindness go a long way.

“They’re the ones who give us the strength to such a tragic event we’ve had to deal with this year,” said Reynolds.

It has been one year since these officers have worked with Carr, but Reynolds said time does not change their loyalty to him.

“One thing I’ll say about Stephen Carr, he wouldn’t want us to sit around here and cry and sulk,” Reynolds said. “He would want us to move forward and that’s what we’re gonna do.”