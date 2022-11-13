BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History hosted a celebratory veterans remembrance for members of the indigenous community who served in numerous wars. The event took place Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and 12.

The “Company K of the 1st Michigan Sharpshooters ” was a primarily Native-American unit that fought in the Civil War. Kerry Jones, with the Pea Ridge National Military Park, helped tell the stories of Native American veterans.

“One of these guys I’m going to be talking about tonight, Antoine Scott, was nominated for the Medal of Honor not once but twice in the same battle and did not receive it, namely because of racism, prejudice and bigotry, things that I believe we should stamp out any way possible,” Jones said.

The Veterans Day weekend at the MONAH was put together with the help of the Quapaw Nation, Choctaw Nation, and the Pea Ridge National Military Park to honor veterans.

Two short films were shown, Quapaw Nation Veterans Story and Choctaw Code Talkers: Telephone Warrior. The films honors indigenous veterans who served in WWI and Vietnam War.

The museum says its mission is to educate future generations about the lives of the first Americans. The museum houses more than 10,000 Native American artifacts.