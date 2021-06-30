Remembering Officer Kevin Apple: Loved ones give a closer look into the man behind the uniform

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As the city of Pea Ridge continues to grieve over the loss of Officer Kevin Apple, we are hearing from the police chief for the first time.

Many across Arkansas wanted to learn more about who Officer Kevin Apple was.

In a press conference Wednesday, Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn smiled sharing stories about Apple. He said both on duty and off, the officer changed lives.

“Everybody loved him.”

Declan Ragsdell lived next door to Apple, who he calls “Uncle Apple”.

I asked Declan what his favorite thing about “Uncle Apple” was…

“Well, he gave my dad a weed eater when our weed eater went broken.”

A simple memory he will never forget, but he is not the only one with a story.

I talked to someone on the phone last night from Tennessee who Apple changed his life 20 years ago when he was a rookie.” CHIEF LYNN HAHN, PEA RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officer Apple spent 23 years in law enforcement, including three years in Pea Ridge.

But, Hahn said he leaves an impact that will live on.

“We have an elderly lady- I just found out this morning-that he helped at one time,” Hahn said. “He’d been going by almost every day and seeing her and making sure she was okay every day.”

Fellow officers say they are not surprised. Apple was one of a kind.

There is a tremendous void that will be very difficult to fill for Kevin Apple in this department. In fact, I think it will be impossible.” LTN. MICHAEL LISENBEE, PEA RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

He was an officer who was known more for his wit than for writing tickets.

Apple didn’t write very many citations. He’d rather make people laugh and talk to them and just see what they’re doing.” CHIEF LYNN HAHN, PEA RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

That personal touch made him more than just a police officer. It made him Uncle Apple.

“How lucky do you feel that you got to know him?” I asked Ragsdell. “A lot lucky.”

We are hearing many stories about the impact Officer Apple has made on Pea Ridge and beyond.

Mayor Jackee Crabtree told KNWA/FOX24 this has been a tremendous loss not just for the police department but the Pea Ridge community, which he says is a family.

Crabtree said if you are struggling, please reach out to someone for help. He said Pea Ridge is offering counseling and emotional help to anyone who needs it.

