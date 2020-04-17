Reminder from WHO: Binge drinking won’t protect you from COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — It may seem like a silly reminder to some, but binge drinking won’t protect you from the coronavirus.
This information comes from the World Health Organization.
Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol will actually do the opposite of stopping COVID-19.
It’ll weaken your immune system which makes you more prone to the virus.
It could also cause things like depression, dehydration and weight gain.
Local nurse practitioner Renetta Nichols said its important to separate fact from fiction.
She said,”Obviously we know that rubbing alcohol will disinfect the skin and surfaces, but that is not the same as disinfecting the inside of your body because alcohol goes into the blood stream. There’s no disinfection of your blood stream.”
Nichols said it’s best to find ways to de-stress without drinking like going outside or watching a movie.