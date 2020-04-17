Reminder from WHO: Binge drinking won’t protect you from COVID-19

Picture of bottles of Mexican beer Corona, taken in Mexico City on June 4, 2019. – Donald Trump faced fierce opposition Tuesday from his own Republican camp to his threat of tariffs to force Mexico to stem illegal immigration, with top allies warning Congress may not back the US president in his latest trade standoff. Trump has vowed that five-percent tariffs on all imports from its southern neighbor would begin June 10, reaching 25 percent unless Mexico dramatically reduces the flow of undocumented migrants, mainly from Central America, to the US border. (Photo by Rodrigo ARANGUA / AFP) (Photo credit should read RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol will actually do the opposite of stopping COVID-19.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — It may seem like a silly reminder to some, but binge drinking won’t protect you from the coronavirus.

This information comes from the World Health Organization.

It’ll weaken your immune system which makes you more prone to the virus.

It could also cause things like depression, dehydration and weight gain.

Local nurse practitioner Renetta Nichols said its important to separate fact from fiction.

She said,”Obviously we know that rubbing alcohol will disinfect the skin and surfaces, but that is not the same as disinfecting the inside of your body because alcohol goes into the blood stream. There’s no disinfection of your blood stream.”

Nichols said it’s best to find ways to de-stress without drinking like going outside or watching a movie.