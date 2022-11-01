ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend on Nov. 6, consumers are reminded to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when turning their clocks back one hour.

As the holiday season approaches and people spend more time at home, furnaces, fireplaces and other fuel-burning appliances are used more, making working smoke and CO alarms all the more important.

Many electronic devices and appliances will adjust automatically to the time change. However, many smoke and CO alarms need a few moments of your time to ensure they are working properly.

CPSC advises taking these steps to ensure your safety:

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly to make sure they are working. CPSC recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside each bedroom and outside sleeping areas. CO alarms should be installed on each level of the home and outside sleeping areas.

Change the batteries: Batteries should be replaced in alarms at least once each year, unless the alarms have sealed 10-year batteries. Replace the smoke alarm if it is more than 10 years old.

Make a fire escape plan: Make sure there are two ways out from each room and a clear path to outside from each exit. Once out, stay out of the house.

Close bedroom doors: During a fire, closed bedroom doors can slow the spread and allow extra moments to get to safety.

A new report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there were about 346,800 residential fires in 2019 which resulted in about 2,490 deaths, 11,760 injuries and $7.38 billion in property damage.