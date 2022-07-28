SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2004 S. Pleasant St., as the project is now complete.

According to a Walmart press release, there will be a “Re-Grand Opening” event on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. The remodel “includes several department transformations that will help customers save time,” according to the Bentonville-based retailer.

“The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers to shop. The new bilingual signage throughout the store and an improved layout has created a more appealing shopping experience for the Springdale community,” said Ashlie Bolin, Store Manager.

The remodeled store will also include the following:

  • New layout with wider grocery aisles for easier maneuvering
  • New fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation
  • Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage
  • Modern, remodeled bathrooms
  • A new health service room next to the pharmacy for private consultations and immunizations
  • Refreshed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers
  • A Vision Center that offers an assortment of eyeglasses and sunglasses with prescription lenses
  • Expansion of seasonal department, including a wider variety of summer merchandise

The store also features delivery, express delivery, pickup, and Walmart Pay, a touchless payment system.