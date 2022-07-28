SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2004 S. Pleasant St., as the project is now complete.

According to a Walmart press release, there will be a “Re-Grand Opening” event on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. The remodel “includes several department transformations that will help customers save time,” according to the Bentonville-based retailer.

“The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers to shop. The new bilingual signage throughout the store and an improved layout has created a more appealing shopping experience for the Springdale community,” said Ashlie Bolin, Store Manager.

The remodeled store will also include the following:

New layout with wider grocery aisles for easier maneuvering

New fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation

Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage

Modern, remodeled bathrooms

A new health service room next to the pharmacy for private consultations and immunizations

Refreshed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers

A Vision Center that offers an assortment of eyeglasses and sunglasses with prescription lenses

Expansion of seasonal department, including a wider variety of summer merchandise

The store also features delivery, express delivery, pickup, and Walmart Pay, a touchless payment system.