Renovation plans for The Jones Center unveiled

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big changes are planned for The Jones Center in Springdale.

The facility received a grant from the Walton Family Foundation last September to help modernize the center.

On July 21, the plans for the exterior were unveiled.

Bike trails, green spaces, and public art markets are expected to see changes.

“The design excellence grant provides for redoing the whole outside campus,” said President and CEO of Jones Trust and The Jones Center Edward Clifford. “There will be areas the community can use, new water features, new sports features. It’ll be a very different place. It will really anchor the Downtown Springdale area.”

The design excellence grant awarded more than $630,000 for phase one of the campus vision project.

