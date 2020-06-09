Renovations on two Fort Smith high schools continue

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Developments are being made on renovation work at Northside and Southside High School.

Members of the advisory committee for the Vision 2023 Improvement program took a tour of the two schools to see what has been done so far.

The renovations are all a part of the 2018 millage increase approved by Fort Smith and Barling residents.

Updates to the schools include expanded cafeterias, new gymnasiums, and updates to admin buildings.

Britt Humphries, a Fort Smith teacher and a part of the committee, said the updates are already about a month ahead of schedule.

“I’m really impressed with what they have done so far. It’s a lot further along than I thought they would be and with the teachers and students having to be at home with the virus, they were able to be ahead of schedule with the construction,” Humphries said.

Humphries said while construction is ahead of schedule a lot of work is still left to do.

She said construction will continue through the 2021 school year.