FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Renovations are in the early phases at Carol Ann Cross Park in Fort Smith.

Maintenance crews have been removing run-down buildings. The Fort Smith Parks and Recreation department says it has heard positive reviews from local residents about bringing new life back into the park.

“They’re actually very excited with the fact that we’re on the same page with the community,” said Doug Reinert, director of the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation. “They’re excited that we’re actually taking down the structures that we’re taking down, and we’re gonna make it it’s grand glory that it use to be.”

Renovations should take about two years to complete. The department says there will be temporary closures to portions of the park during renovations.